Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Oracle by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 0.2 %

ORCL traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.59. 5,342,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,015,266. The stock has a market cap of $276.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.14 and a 200 day moving average of $87.13. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $103.06.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.