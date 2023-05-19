OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Insider Leonard I. Fluxman Sells 31,329 Shares of Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) insider Leonard I. Fluxman sold 31,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $383,466.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

OSW stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 35,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,991. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $989.20 million, a PE ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.90.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $168.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.57 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on OneSpaWorld in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the first quarter worth about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8,717.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Featured Articles

