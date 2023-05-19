OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Leisure Ltd Steiner Sells 10,852,049 Shares of Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 10,852,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $109,388,653.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,510,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,108,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OneSpaWorld Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ OSW opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $998.50 million, a PE ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $168.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.57 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 6.80%. Research analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSW. Loop Capital began coverage on OneSpaWorld in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OneSpaWorld presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the second quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the first quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8,717.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1,213.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

