OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

OMF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.15.

OneMain Price Performance

NYSE OMF opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.36. OneMain has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.13). OneMain had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OneMain will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth about $14,461,200,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

