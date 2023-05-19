OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $414,100.00 Billion

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last week, OmniaVerse has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and $268,391.94 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

