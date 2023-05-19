Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,154 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Old National Bancorp worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,556,000 after buying an additional 110,215 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 237,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 164,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.56.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $457.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

In other news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.56 per share, with a total value of $67,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $317,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.56 per share, with a total value of $67,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,304. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John V. Moran bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $49,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $317,679. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Featured Stories

