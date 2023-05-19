Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ONB. UBS Group started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.69. 730,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,681. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $457.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. Old National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

Insider Transactions at Old National Bancorp

In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO James C. Ryan III bought 8,200 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $100,204.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 625,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,638,306.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John V. Moran acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $49,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $49,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Ryan III bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $100,204.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,638,306.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock worth $317,679. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 50.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 472.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 67.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 54.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

