Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Old Dominion Freight Line has raised its dividend by an average of 38.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a dividend payout ratio of 12.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $12.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $306.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $381.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.44 and a 200-day moving average of $318.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Old Dominion Freight Line from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at about $758,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.