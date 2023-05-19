OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Shares of OFS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,220. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. OFS Capital has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $12.99.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -145.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFS. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in OFS Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 122.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 204.2% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 22,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

