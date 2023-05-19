OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
OFS Capital Price Performance
Shares of OFS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,220. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. OFS Capital has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $12.99.
OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
OFS Capital Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFS. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in OFS Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 122.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 204.2% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 22,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.
OFS Capital Company Profile
OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.
