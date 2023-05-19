Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OII. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

OII traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.28. The stock had a trading volume of 389,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.42. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $22.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $536.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $800,380.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,899 shares in the company, valued at $329,726.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oceaneering International news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $800,380.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,726.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Earl Childress sold 9,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $161,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,054 shares of company stock worth $1,129,283. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oceaneering International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,713,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 293.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,277,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,386 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 3,211.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,745,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,397 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 1,471.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,112,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth $16,865,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Featured Articles

