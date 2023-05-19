NYM (NYM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $54.63 Million

NYM (NYM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. In the last seven days, NYM has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One NYM token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NYM has a market cap of $54.63 million and approximately $457,739.52 worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NYM alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000029 BTC.

NYM Profile

NYM launched on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 447,835,102.582388 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.17275992 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $600,452.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NYM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NYM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.