NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives $50.73 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.98.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUVA. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $57.72 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive Stock Performance

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 119.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $58.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $307.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.43 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 11.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NuVasive by 76.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,640 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.