Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Lowered to $78.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.35.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $58.75 and a fifty-two week high of $103.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.02.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nutrien will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

