NULS 24-Hour Volume Reaches $540,049.90 (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 19th. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000813 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NULS has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $21.82 million and approximately $540,049.90 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 123,312,993 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

