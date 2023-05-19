Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 4.0% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 1.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 2.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $140.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.16. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 16.72 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.25.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

