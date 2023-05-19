Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $36.25. 507,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,202. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.42. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $47.84.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.30%.

In related news, Director Emma S. Battle sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $41,157.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,280.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Emma S. Battle sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $41,157.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,280.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Thomas sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $116,328.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,199.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,370 shares of company stock worth $3,696,764. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2,120.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

