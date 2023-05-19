Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NVS. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.25.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.81. 1,510,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 514.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Novartis by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,303 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,982,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,371,000 after purchasing an additional 279,999 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,313,000 after purchasing an additional 465,677 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Novartis by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after buying an additional 377,693 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.