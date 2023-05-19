Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) Insider Acquires A$105,000.00 in Stock

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA – Get Rating) insider Craig Bentley acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$105,000.00 ($70,469.80).

Craig Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nova Minerals alerts:

On Tuesday, February 28th, Craig Bentley 71,429 shares of Nova Minerals stock.

Nova Minerals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Nova Minerals Company Profile

Nova Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company explores for lithium and gold deposits. Its flagship projects include the Estelle gold project, a 35km long corridor of 21 identified gold prospects bracketed by the Korbel gold project in the north; and the RPM gold project in the south located in Alaska.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.