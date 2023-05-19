NOV (NYSE:NOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.13.

NOV Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NOV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.11. 3,449,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,345,829. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.35. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.89.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. NOV had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of NOV by 155.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,660,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665,986 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NOV by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $246,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,096 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP raised its stake in shares of NOV by 433.0% during the 1st quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,690,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,812,000 after buying an additional 3,810,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,393,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $155,368,000 after buying an additional 3,087,807 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in NOV by 88.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,566 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

