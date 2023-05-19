Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Norwood Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWFL traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,922. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.13. Norwood Financial has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter.

Norwood Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

In other Norwood Financial news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford bought 1,000 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,641.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,450 shares of company stock worth $38,880. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwood Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 398,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Norwood Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 314.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

About Norwood Financial

(Get Rating)

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.