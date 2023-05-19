NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NWE has been the topic of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $57.50 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded NorthWestern from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NorthWestern from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.56.

NorthWestern Trading Down 0.1 %

NWE traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $58.29. 217,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $62.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.13 and its 200-day moving average is $57.91. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $425.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.01 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.12%. Equities analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

Insider Activity

In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $160,328.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,125 shares in the company, valued at $593,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NorthWestern

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,150,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,433,000 after acquiring an additional 233,827 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 580,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,606,000 after purchasing an additional 75,849 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter worth $225,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter worth $452,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,474,000 after buying an additional 40,153 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NorthWestern

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Recommended Stories

