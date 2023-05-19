NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NWE has been the topic of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $57.50 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded NorthWestern from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NorthWestern from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.56.
NorthWestern Trading Down 0.1 %
NWE traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $58.29. 217,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $62.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.13 and its 200-day moving average is $57.91. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.44.
NorthWestern Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 79.50%.
Insider Activity
In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $160,328.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,125 shares in the company, valued at $593,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of NorthWestern
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,150,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,433,000 after acquiring an additional 233,827 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 580,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,606,000 after purchasing an additional 75,849 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter worth $225,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter worth $452,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,474,000 after buying an additional 40,153 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NorthWestern
NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.
