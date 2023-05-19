Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.27 and last traded at $15.33. Approximately 985,756 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,569,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on JWN shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 1.58%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 13.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 27.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Recommended Stories

