Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.27 and last traded at $15.33. Approximately 985,756 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,569,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on JWN shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.
Nordstrom Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
Nordstrom Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.
Institutional Trading of Nordstrom
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 13.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 27.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nordstrom (JWN)
