Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NDSN. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $250.20.

Nordson Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $216.53. 65,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,787. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nordson has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $251.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.53.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 19.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after purchasing an additional 395,419 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,777,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nordson by 435.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

