Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NDLS. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Noodles & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Noodles & Company Price Performance

NDLS opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $176.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381,000.00 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $6.78.

Insider Transactions at Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $136.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.98 million. Noodles & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 107,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $499,591.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,245,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,634.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 216,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,008. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noodles & Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 81.2% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 919,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 412,170 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 4.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,292,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,519,000 after purchasing an additional 243,431 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 19.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,407,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 230,800 shares in the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 342.8% in the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 224,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $983,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Co engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

