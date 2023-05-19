NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Major Shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc Acquires 35,000 Shares

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 35,000 shares of NN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $43,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,659,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,074,283.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of NN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 52,807 shares of NN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $52,278.93.

On Friday, May 5th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of NN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of NN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060.00.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 42,825 shares of NN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $44,538.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 1,200 shares of NN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,272.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 200 shares of NN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $216.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 74,674 shares of NN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $78,407.70.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 114,160 shares of NN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $121,009.60.

On Monday, April 10th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 22,647 shares of NN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $24,232.29.

NN Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ NNBR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,685. NN, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.15 million. NN had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NNBR shares. Lake Street Capital cut shares of NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NN in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NN

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corre Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in NN by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Corre Partners Management LLC now owns 5,549,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 61,837 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NN by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 4,139,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in NN by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,284,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NN by 1,135.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NN

(Get Rating)

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

