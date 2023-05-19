NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NL Industries from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

NL Industries Price Performance

NL stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.55. 44,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,228. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $270.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.76. NL Industries has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $10.71.

NL Industries Dividend Announcement

NL Industries ( NYSE:NL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 5.13%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NL Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,842 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in NL Industries by 153.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in NL Industries by 77.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 25,917 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NL Industries by 42.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NL Industries by 88.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

