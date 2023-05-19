Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.11 and last traded at $30.48. 49,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 123,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.60.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $107.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average is $29.08.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.