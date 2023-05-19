Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 784.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,505 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in NIO were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $7,567,000. abrdn plc increased its position in NIO by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 652,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 165,232 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in NIO by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 77,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of NIO by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NIO. Barclays cut shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

NIO Price Performance

NYSE NIO traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,772,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,798,488. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a negative return on equity of 47.74%. Equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

NIO Profile

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.