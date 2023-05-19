Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.70

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 16048465 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Nikola from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nikola from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Nikola Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nikola

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 million. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,332.76% and a negative return on equity of 143.04%. Analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Nikola news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $59,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,884,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,084.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at $72,536,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at $2,459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,993,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,607 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,728,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,426,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

