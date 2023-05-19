NFT 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,508.25 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded up 26.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. During the last seven days, NFT has traded up 46.6% against the dollar. One NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $873,903.93 and $1,508.25 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00025977 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018206 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001039 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,839.45 or 1.00010488 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000097 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01876168 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

