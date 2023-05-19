Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Stock Price Up 100%

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) shot up 100% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 1,193,744 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 241% from the average session volume of 350,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Nexus Gold Stock Up 40.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.19. The firm has a market cap of C$22.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.97.

About Nexus Gold

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario.

