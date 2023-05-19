NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $8.90 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.54.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NEX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.05. 1,168,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,135,543. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $935.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elm Ridge Management LLC grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 327,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.