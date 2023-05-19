NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NextEra Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEP traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $51.58 and a 1-year high of $86.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.8425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter H. Kind acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 170.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,866 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 62,352 shares during the period. Castellan Group lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.4% during the first quarter. Castellan Group now owns 35,215 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,450 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $11,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

