NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4675 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

NextEra Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. NextEra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 55.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NextEra Energy to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $75.10 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $69.53 and a one year high of $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.03.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after buying an additional 315,356 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in NextEra Energy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 11,735,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,129,000 after buying an additional 1,259,307 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,644,000 after purchasing an additional 282,012 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

