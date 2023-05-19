Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $221.40.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.45. 153,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $152.29 and a 1-year high of $217.76. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.59.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.57 by $0.47. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $73,489.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,539.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,962,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $73,489.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,539.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,441. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,133,000 after buying an additional 23,456 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1,193.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 99,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,286,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

See Also

