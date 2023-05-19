New Hampshire Trust Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,541,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,362 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,518,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,362,659,000 after buying an additional 217,504 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,126,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,210,808,000 after buying an additional 22,849 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,098,000 after buying an additional 462,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.7% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,704,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $660,098,000 after buying an additional 150,805 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuit Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.35.

Shares of INTU opened at $447.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.39. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $490.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.59 billion, a PE ratio of 65.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

