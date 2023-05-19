New Hampshire Trust Takes Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Constellation Brands by 52.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,276,000 after acquiring an additional 884,513 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,610,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,049,000 after acquiring an additional 70,416 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,315,000 after purchasing an additional 440,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000,000 after purchasing an additional 178,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Constellation Brands Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STZ stock opened at $233.65 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.29. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -455.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -698.03%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading

