New Hampshire Trust Takes $850,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after purchasing an additional 912,518 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,579,000 after purchasing an additional 824,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,137.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 652,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $130,083,000 after purchasing an additional 600,149 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $207.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.29 and its 200-day moving average is $203.60. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

