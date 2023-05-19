New Hampshire Trust Takes $323,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.02 and a 200 day moving average of $98.64. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

