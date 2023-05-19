New Hampshire Trust Takes $241,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $122.04 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $132.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.55.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

