New Hampshire Trust Takes $224,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 14.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $509.54 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $521.58. The company has a market cap of $103.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.29, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $453.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,686.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,131,910 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.70.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.