New Hampshire Trust Purchases New Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Dover by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 231,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Price Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $140.83 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.23.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.31.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.