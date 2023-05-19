New Hampshire Trust Invests $463,000 in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Enzi Wealth grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 76,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 13,382 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $73.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.51 and its 200 day moving average is $72.52. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

