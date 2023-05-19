New Hampshire Trust Buys New Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 1,907.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $166.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.40, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.84.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

