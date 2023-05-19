New Hampshire Trust Buys New Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,335 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.81.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $230.03 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The company has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.89.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

