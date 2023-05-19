New Hampshire Trust Acquires Shares of 11,435 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,946 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,080,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,263,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,637 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.24.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE TFC opened at $30.17 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.