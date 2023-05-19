New Hampshire Trust Acquires New Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FITB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.59.

In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FITB stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

