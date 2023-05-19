Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NBIX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.21.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.08. 424,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.25, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $83.33 and a twelve month high of $129.29.

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 11,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $1,184,034.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,797.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 11,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $1,184,034.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,797.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc purchased 4,395,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,148,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 37,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,922 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,786,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after acquiring an additional 838,997 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,615,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.9% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,142,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $36,508,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

