NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,136 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,479 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $11,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in NetApp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.24.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

NetApp Price Performance

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $142,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,265.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $142,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,265.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,806,885 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,648. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $79.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.