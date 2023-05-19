Nervos Network One Day Volume Hits $2.66 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $136.76 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,804.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00340157 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013382 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.96 or 0.00563175 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00068317 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.14 or 0.00429537 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,335,375,662 coins and its circulating supply is 40,773,251,103 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

